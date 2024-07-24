EASTON, MD - The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has launched an investigation into a police pursuit Monday that resulted in the death of one woman and serious injuries to three other people.
The AG’s office says deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a car over on July 22nd, just after 7 p.m. on westbound Rt. 50 near Dutchman’s Lane in Easton. Authorities say police activated their sirens and signaled for the driver to stop, but the car continued on Route 50. Police pursued the car for several minutes with the Easton Police Department joining the chase.
The Attorney General’s Office says the pursuit ended several minutes later when the car crashed into a tree on Black Dog Alley. Four people were in the car at the time, all requiring medical aid. The driver, a male minor, and his adult woman passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. The woman later died of her injuries.
Two others, passengers in the backseat, were also seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
The Attorney General’s Office alongside the Maryland State Police Crash Time is investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-576-7070.
The AG’s office is expected to release the name of the victim as well as the officers involved in the coming days. Body-worn camera footage will also be made available within 20 business days of Monday’s fatal crash, according to the AG.