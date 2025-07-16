SMITH ISLAND, MD - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced various infrastructure investments for clean water projects, including one on Smith Island.
According to the governor’s office, Maryland’s Board of Public Works approved over $27 million in new funding on July 16 to support the water infrastructure projects. $900,000 of that new funding will go towards upgrading the wastewater system on Smith Island, according to officials.
The Somerset County Sanitary District will receive the funds as part of the next phase of decommissioning the island’s aging wastewater treatment plant, according to Moore’s office. Upgrades to the wastewater collection system and the planning, design, and construction of a new nutrient treatment facility are also planned as part of the funding.
Moore’s office says once the project is complete, nitrogen pollution will be reduced by 83 percent and phosphorous pollution by 90 percent in the Frances Gut and Chesapeake Bay.
The new grant also includes $600,000 in comprehensive flood management funds for Smith Island.
Other municipalities receiving new funding for water infrastructure projects include Kent, Prince George’s, and Baltimore City, according to Moore’s office.
“These clean water projects create stronger and safer communities and a more competitive Maryland,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “We’re talking about a strengthened and growing Maryland economy through local jobs, increased property values and the boost to tourism that comes with a cleaner Chesapeake Bay.”