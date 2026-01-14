MARYLAND – Volunteer fire departments across Maryland are receiving new funding to strengthen wildland fire protection in rural communities throughout the state.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service is awarding Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 55 volunteer fire departments in 17 counties. The grants help departments purchase equipment and make improvements aimed at preventing and responding to brush and forest fires.
For the 2025 grant cycle, finalized in December, the Forest Service is providing $167,314 in matching funds toward $370,376 in total project costs. Grants match up to 50% of a project’s cost, with a maximum award of $3,500 per department. All but two applicants statewide received funding. The program is funded by the USDA Forest Service.
On the Eastern Shore, departments in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Wicomico counties received awards.
Caroline County
Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company -- $1,688
Preston Volunteer Fire Company Inc. -- $3,500 ($7,408)
Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department -- $3,500 ($8,063)
Dorchester County
Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company -- $2,762
East New Market Volunteer Fire Department -- $3,500
Eldorado–Brookview Volunteer Fire Company -- $2,820
Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500
Linkwood–Salem Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500
Secretary Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,481
Vienna Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500
Queen Anne’s County
Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department -- $3,500
Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500
Somerset County
Fairmount Volunteer Fire Company -- $2,248
Wicomico County
Hebron Volunteer Fire Department -- $1,750
Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500
Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department -- $2,931
Powellville Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,480.38
State officials say the funding helps volunteer companies – often the first line of defense in rural areas – maintain readiness during wildfire season and protect nearby homes, farms and natural resources.
More information, including the full list of grant recipients statewide, is available at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.