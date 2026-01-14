Maryland Volunteer Fire Departments

(Maryland DNR)

MARYLAND – Volunteer fire departments across Maryland are receiving new funding to strengthen wildland fire protection in rural communities throughout the state.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service is awarding Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 55 volunteer fire departments in 17 counties. The grants help departments purchase equipment and make improvements aimed at preventing and responding to brush and forest fires.

For the 2025 grant cycle, finalized in December, the Forest Service is providing $167,314 in matching funds toward $370,376 in total project costs. Grants match up to 50% of a project’s cost, with a maximum award of $3,500 per department. All but two applicants statewide received funding. The program is funded by the USDA Forest Service.

On the Eastern Shore, departments in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Wicomico counties received awards. 

Caroline County

  • Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company -- $1,688

  • Preston Volunteer Fire Company Inc. -- $3,500 ($7,408)

  • Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department -- $3,500 ($8,063)

Dorchester County

  • Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company -- $2,762

  • East New Market Volunteer Fire Department -- $3,500

  • Eldorado–Brookview Volunteer Fire Company -- $2,820

  • Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500

  • Linkwood–Salem Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500

  • Secretary Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,481

  • Vienna Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500

Queen Anne’s County

  • Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department -- $3,500

  • Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500

Somerset County

  • Fairmount Volunteer Fire Company -- $2,248

Wicomico County

  • Hebron Volunteer Fire Department -- $1,750

  • Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,500

  • Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department -- $2,931

  • Powellville Volunteer Fire Company -- $3,480.38

State officials say the funding helps volunteer companies – often the first line of defense in rural areas – maintain readiness during wildfire season and protect nearby homes, farms and natural resources.

More information, including the full list of grant recipients statewide, is available at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

Recommended for you