BALTIMORE - Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $169,351,953 in gaming revenue during August 2022. The total represented an increase of $892,605 (0.5%) compared to August 2021, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Wednesday.
Casino gaming contributions to the state in August 2022 totaled $70,878,379, a decrease of $406,101 (-0.6%) compared to August 2021.
Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in August 2022 were $51,496,162, a decrease of $293,463 (-0.6%) compared to August 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.
Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.
The gaming revenue totals for August 2022 are as follows:
MGM National Harbor (2,099 slot machines, 210 table games)
$71,810,461 in August 2022, an increase of $4,389,252 (6.5%) from August 2021
Live! Casino & Hotel (3,754 slot machines, 180 table games)
$56,801,021 in August 2022, a decrease of $2,705,444 (-4.5%) from August 2021
Horseshoe Casino (1,500 slot machines, 130 table games)
$17,238,876 in August 2022, a decrease of $762,253 (-4.2%) from August 2021
Ocean Downs Casino (846 slot machines, 19 table games)
$10,531,094 in August 2022, an increase of $671,963 (6.8%) from August 2021
Hollywood Casino (693 slot machines, 19 table games)
$7,193,428 in August 2022, a decrease of $575,207 (-7.4%) from August 2021
Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games)
$5,777,072 in August 2022, a decrease of $125,706 (-2.1%) from August 2021