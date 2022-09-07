Maryland Casinos

In this file photo, slot machines in the casino are seen at MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. (Photo: AP)

BALTIMORE - Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $169,351,953 in gaming revenue during August 2022. The total represented an increase of $892,605 (0.5%) compared to August 2021, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Wednesday.  

Casino gaming contributions to the state in August 2022 totaled $70,878,379, a decrease of $406,101 (-0.6%) compared to August 2021. 

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in August 2022 were $51,496,162, a decrease of $293,463 (-0.6%) compared to August 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses. 

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County. 

The gaming revenue totals for August 2022 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,099 slot machines, 210 table games)

$71,810,461 in August 2022, an increase of $4,389,252 (6.5%) from August 2021 

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,754 slot machines, 180 table games)

$56,801,021 in August 2022, a decrease of $2,705,444 (-4.5%) from August 2021 

Horseshoe Casino (1,500 slot machines, 130 table games)

$17,238,876 in August 2022, a decrease of $762,253 (-4.2%) from August 2021 

Ocean Downs Casino (846 slot machines, 19 table games)

$10,531,094 in August 2022, an increase of $671,963 (6.8%) from August 2021 

Hollywood Casino (693 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,193,428 in August 2022, a decrease of $575,207 (-7.4%) from August 2021 

Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,777,072 in August 2022, a decrease of $125,706 (-2.1%) from August 2021