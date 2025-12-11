OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program has released the 2024 Coastal Bays Report Card rating the overall health of the bays at a B, the highest score the bays have achieved so far.
Conducted annually, the assessment the report card is based on is conducted in the Assawoman, Isle of Wight, Sinepuxent, Chincoteague, and Newport Bays, along with the St. Martin River. Factors considered in the overall health of the bays include four water quality indicators and two biotic indicators.
In 2023, the Maryland Coastal Bays Report Card received a grade of B-. The Maryland Coastal Bays Program says improvements were seen in total phosphorous and dissolved oxygen scores. Seagrass levels remain low, but researchers say they saw strong improvements in Chincoteague Bay, Newport Bay, and Sinepuxent Bay.
“We have had an improvement in the grade from last year from a B-minus to a B,” said Judy O’Neil, chair of the Science and Technical Advisory Committee. “Not all of the bays improved, but overall we are incrementally getting to the right place, and it really takes the whole partnership and community to keep that progress going.”
“The improving health of Maryland’s Coastal Bays is truly something to celebrate,” MCBP Board President Steve Taylor said. “We’re seeing better water quality, greater habitat protection efforts, and abundant wildlife - real signs that our collective work is paying off. This upward momentum reflects the dedication of our partners, communities, and supporters who care deeply about these irreplaceable estuaries. We are energized by the progress and more optimistic than ever about the future of our Coastal Bays.”
While the overall report showed good or very good progress in the water quality indicators, the two biotic indicators received an overall poor rating - seagrass and hard clams. Clams, according to the report, are a species whose health reflects the health of their ecosystem due to them being filter feeders.
The 2024 Report Card, released on Dec. 11, 2025, also says that the Chincoteague Bay in particular has seen strong improvements, driving the overall score of the collective Bays up due to its large area.
“It is a time to celebrate, but also a time to stay focused on our goals,” said Carly Toulan, an environmental scientist with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program. “We still need to keep improving water quality, seagrass habitat, and clam populations if we want these gains to last.”
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program says the Report Card is an extensive scientific collaboration between the Program, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and the National Park Service. The Environmental Protection Agency provides funding for the publication of the report.