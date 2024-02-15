DENTON, MD - A Maryland congressman is spearheading an effort to bestow national recognition upon an Eastern Shore abolitionist, potentially elevating Frederick Douglass to new heights of prominence nearly 129 years after his passing.
Congressman Glenn Ivey, representing Maryland, revealed plans to introduce a resolution aimed at awarding Douglass with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow.
"He was pivotal from his standpoint of his impact on the Civil War and the way he advised then Abraham Lincoln. He was pivotal in advancing civil rights legislation, especially the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. He was an early supporter of women's suffrage," said Ivey.
Ivey emphasized the significance of rectifying historical mischaracterizations, noting, "During his time frame that he came from, there were a lot of Civil War Confederate people who received recognition and elevated prominence. I think it's good to provide that sort of recognition to Frederick Douglass to balance that out and correct the mischaracterizations of history here in the United States."
The resolution was introduced in Washington, D.C. Thursday, with Tarence Bailey, Douglass's fifth-generation nephew, receiving a citation in anticipation of the proposed legislation, Wednesday. Bailey expressed optimism about the potential impact on Douglass's legacy.
"Him getting this award is a good time to re-engage people in the things that he's done and the reasons we enjoy some of the things we enjoy now," Bailey remarked.
If the award is voted in favor of Douglass, the Congressional gold medal will find its home at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
"So when the young people come walking in to the museum and they see the Congressional Gold Medal, that should engage them to want to find out more. How did this guy get the medal? I want to know," Bailey emphasized.
The resolution is currently garnering support with over 50 co-sponsors. While a specific date for the vote remains pending, Ivey assured that the resolution will be brought to the floor for consideration in the near future.