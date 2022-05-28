MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced this year's three days of license-free fishing.
Anglers can fish without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, June 4, Saturday June 11, and July 4. On these days any one can catch finfish in any tidal or non-tidal water in the state, as long as it is for recreational purposes. Anglers must also follow the size and catch limits set by DNR.
Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must have a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app.