ST. MICHAELS, Md. - The crowd cheered as the 84 foot Maryland Dove finally hit the water on Monday.
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum President Kristen Greenaway says this ship holds a special place in everyone's heart.
"This is the epitome of everything we do as a maritime museum, as the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. It fulfills our mission in so many ways," she said.
The ship was commissioned by the state of Maryland to provide tours and educational experiences in Historic Saint Mary's City.
Peter Friesen, the group's education director says the CBMM is the perfect home for this build.
"They have a very robust educational program with the public and we like the fact that the ship could be built in a way that people from all over the state could come and see this ship that's being built for the state right here in this state," he said.
Patti Eney is a teacher and volunteer at the museum. Patti says she just had to see the Dove go into the water.
"To think that we're going to have people going on it at St. Mary's City, especially school aged kids going on and learning about our history in Maryland is very exciting," she siad.
Even though the ship hit the water, it's journey is far from over. Museum officials say over the coming weeks will come finishing touches including sails so the Maryland Dove can set sail to Historic Saint Mary's City.