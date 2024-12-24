EASTON, MD - With the holiday season in full swing, Maryland's Bay Bridge and major highways are seeing a surge in travelers. According to AAA, approximately 2.3 million Marylanders are expected to travel during the holiday season, many heading "over the bay and through the woods" to spend Christmas with family.
Kristen Auguste, who was preparing to make the trek on Christmas Eve, said she expected significant delays.
"Ugh, I’m expecting a little bit of traffic. Yeah, with there being a lot of traffic on the Bay Bridge and I-95," Auguste said.
Some early travelers reported smoother-than-expected conditions. Chris Pagan, who crossed the Bay Bridge in the morning, said the journey wasn’t as bad as he had anticipated.
"Well, I thought it was gonna be worse than it was. It wasn’t bad, I’ll say it right now. It wasn’t that bad or as bad as I thought it was gonna be. But I think it’s getting worse. It’s holiday time, so people are trying to get to their families," Pagan said.
For air travelers, however, the experience was less forgiving. Alejandro Pagan, Chris Pagan's son, described the chaos at the airport.
"I’d say it was definitely crazy at the airport and definitely a ton of delays, and that’s pretty much what I had to deal with all morning long," Alejandro Pagan said.
Filling up at the pump was another necessary step for many drivers. Travelers noted that gas prices, while not perfect, were less painful than in previous years.
"Well, I didn’t like it when it was over 4 dollars a gallon. Honestly, I love anything under three dollars a gallon. I believe they’re gonna keep coming down. I could be wrong," said Wendell Martin.
"I mean, what is it, 2.75? So yes, not as bad as I thought it was gonna be," added Chris Pagan.
"It is a little bit lower right now, so I am happy about it. So that’s why I came to fill up my car real quick," Auguste said.
With busy roads and bustling airports, Marylanders are navigating the holiday rush in preparation for a festive Christmas Eve—and a busy night for Santa.