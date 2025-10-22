MARYLAND– The State's Department of the Environment announced $5 million in grants for new electric vehicle infrastructure, including on the Eastern Shore.
The funds will be used to install new EV chargers at 23 workplace sites and 12 transportation corridor locations across the state.
On the Eastern Shore, the agency says $650,000 will go toward fast-charging stations in Berlin, Easton and Chestertown.
The awards mark the third and final funding round in Maryland resulting from a $75.7 million Volkswagen settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.