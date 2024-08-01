MARYLAND– First Lady Dawn Moore launched a new campaign to spread awareness for back-to-school immunizations.
Partners in Protection will highlight the importance of required vaccinations and urge parents and caregivers to keep kids’ shots up-to-date, according to a press release.
The campaign will run on the Maryland Department of Health's digital platforms through August as part of a broader statewide push for public awareness on vaccinations. The effort is backed by a $1.8 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials say Partners in Protection will also raise awareness for seasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 immunizations when they become available this fall.
For more information, visit www.health.maryland.gov.