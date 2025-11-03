ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland officials are rolling out a centralized online resource to help residents affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown. The Maryland Information Network, which operates the state’s 2-1-1 helpline, has launched a special webpage called “Maryland Responds” to connect federal employees, contractors, and families with financial and community assistance.
The page, found at 211MD.org, provides links to unemployment benefits, emergency food access, housing help, and loan programs for workers who are furloughed or working without pay.
Unemployment and loan assistance
Eligible federal employees in Maryland can apply for unemployment insurance through the Maryland Department of Labor, which may provide up to $430 per week before taxes. The state has also set up a no-interest loan program offering up to $700 for federal workers designated as “excepted” during the shutdown. Those loans must be repaid within 45 days after the shutdown ends.
Utility and financial relief
Several major utility companies — including BGE, Pepco, and Delmarva Power — have agreed not to disconnect service for federal employees who are unable to make payments during the shutdown. The 211 portal also provides information on credit counseling, rental assistance, and emergency relief funds available through local nonprofits.
Food assistance resources
The site lists hundreds of food pantries, mobile food drives, and community distributions across the state. Residents can search by ZIP code to find local options or submit new food events through an online form, allowing community organizers to quickly add their listings to the database.
Job training and career services
To help furloughed or laid-off workers transition into new employment, 211 Maryland links to virtual job workshops and state hiring programs. Sessions cover topics such as resume writing, interview preparation, and navigating private-sector opportunities.
How to access help
Residents can visit Search.211MD.org to locate programs by ZIP code or dial 211 for assistance in multiple languages. The service operates 24/7 and is free and confidential.
State officials say the initiative is designed to provide fast, verified information during times when federal operations are disrupted and paychecks are delayed.