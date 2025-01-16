ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland lawmakers face a long list of pressing issues this term, including a $3 billion budget shortfall, youth crime, and rising costs across the state. But one bill on the table takes a different focus — exonerating individuals convicted of witchcraft more than 300 years ago.
The proposed legislation, introduced by a Western Maryland lawmaker Del. Heather Bagnall, aims to clear the names of at least seven people accused or convicted of witchcraft in colonial Maryland. Among them was Rebecca Fowler, who was hanged in 1685 after being convicted in a Maryland court.
Sarah Jack, executive director of the End-Witch Hunts nonprofit and a descendant of accused witches, says the bill would address a historic injustice.
“These were just women, and they were innocent of the charges, which were accusing them of having a diabolical covenant,” Jack said. “She had no status to be able to fight for her innocence, and women have been disproportionately the victim of witch trials.”
The legislation argues that misogyny played a significant role in the trials and convictions.
Some lawmakers question the bill's timing and purpose,
“At first, I was just speechless, it was unbelievable to me that in the middle of a budget crisis in Maryland we would have members of the General Assembly introduce legislation on witchcraft,” said State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza. “When you think about it, we're in the middle of an energy crisis, a budget crisis, we have so many pressing issues."
Carozza said it would clog up staff and resources whose focus should be placed elsewhere,
“Not only is it a ludicrous idea. It ends up wasting time, money, and valuable resources within the General Assembly,” she said.
Sarah Jack, however, argues the move is a simple stand against historical and ongoing injustice.
“This is an easy one,” she said. “This is one that rectifies a wrong, it’s answering to accountability — it’s taking accountability for injustice against women.”