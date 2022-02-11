SALISBURY, Md. - Julia Jones says she has seen gas prices on Delmarva as high as 3.59 for a gallon of regular.
Jones says these high prices are creating a real headache every time she fills up her tank.
"It's impacting us getting back and forth from work. Wages aren't going up so by the end of the week you have bills to pay, trying to get to work again is hard," she said.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says an increase in crude oil prices due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict is the reason for this latest increase.
It is a global issue that is having an impact on a local level for drivers like Justin Sauve.
Sauve says he cringes at the number he sees when he fills up.
"When it costs like 70, 80 dollars to fill up your car, to go along with your other bills, it's a struggle," he said.
"I think we all have. You have to make some tough choices, and cut some things that you like to do out, but you know priorities first," he continued.
In Maryland, gas tax rates are adjusted based on the growth of the Consumer Price Index, which is on the rise due to record inflation.
Now, lawmakers in Annapolis are proposing doing away with that adjustment.
Jones says that is welcome news.
"Like I said. Wages don't go up and it's difficult for single parent families or families with low incomes."
This eight year high in gas prices is hurting drivers on Delmarva and beyond.