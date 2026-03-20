WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Maryland drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices continue to rise, driven in part by ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
As of Friday, Mar. 20, the statewide average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.83, prompting some lawmakers in Annapolis to push for a temporary gas tax holiday.
It would give Marylanders a 30-day break from paying the state's gas tax, which right now sits at $0.46 per gallon. Someone with a car that holds 15 gallons would save $6.90.
Neighbors in Wicomico County said they would welcome that kind of relief.
"Oh yes it would be great," said Wayne Lowe.
"Ay, that's a pound of hamburger," added Clarence Ruark.
Across Wicomico County, gas prices are sitting just below the state average. At several locations along Route 13, including Wawa and Exxon, prices sit at $3.79 per gallon. The same price can be found at the Royal Farms off Route 50.
Even so, drivers say the recent spike is noticeable compared to just a few weeks ago.
"Well, when you ride in something like this, [a] sports car try to keep up, when you're getting eight, nine miles a gallon, you put another dollar on it from what it was probably a month ago, you know, it hurts," Ruark said.
Republican lawmakers argue a gas tax holiday would help ease that burden.
Delegate Wayne Hartman(R) said Marylanders are already facing increased prices for energy and other utilities. He said the increased cost of gas has only exacerbated that pain, so he said temporary relief at the pump could go a long way.
However, a spokesperson for Gov. Wes Moore’s office criticized the proposal.
"Marylanders need real relief, not a 30-day gas tax suspension that would blow a $100 million hole in our transportation budget at the same time we’re working to close Maryland’s budget shortfall," said Ammar Moussa. "If Maryland Republicans are serious about lowering costs, they should pick up the phone and call Donald Trump and tell him to end this missionless war—instead of asking Maryland taxpayers to help pay for it. This war is costing more than a billion dollars a day and driving up the price of oil, fuel, and everyday goods. The best way to bring prices down is to address the source of the pain, not shift the cost of Donald Trump’s war onto Maryland families.”
The debate in Annapolis could determine whether Marylanders see any temporary relief. House Republicans are attempting to include the gas tax holiday in this year’s state budget.
Meanwhile, AAA reports gas prices have risen by about 30 cents over the past month.
While the organization declined to predict when prices might hit $4 per gallon, it warned that increases could continue.
"It's not unusual to see a slight increase at this time of year, but the type of increase that we're seeing now is quite similar to what we saw back in March of 2022 at the start of the Russian and Ukraine conflicts," said Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager with AAA. "So, while we certainly don't want to predict gas prices, we know that there are certainly many factors at play that none of us have any control of that could certainly lead to higher gas prices down the road."
Ali said drivers can cut down on their use of gas and save money by driving the speed limit, carpooling or combining errands.