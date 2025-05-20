ONLEY, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Frederick, MD man on multiple charges including the abduction and rape of his ex-girlfriend.
According to charging documents acquired by WBOC, police were called to the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on May 13 and met with the victim. The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Riker Bucci, had come to her house to retrieve some items the night before. The victim said Bucci then pulled a knife and put it to her throat, telling her he didn’t want her to leave him. The victim told police that Bucci threatened to take the knife out again if she didn’t stop crying.
The victim told police Bucci then demanded she get into his car, according to court documents, then drove her around while acosting her. Once he finally stopped the car, Bucci demanded she unlock her phone before he used it to yell at her current boyfriend, according to the police narrative. The victim told investigators Bucci then raped her and threatened to record it and send the video to her current boyfriend.
After speaking with the victim, police executed a search warrant and seized Bucci’s phone to search for any video evidence of the rape. While searching the phone, police say they found two videos depicting a woman engaged in sexual acts with an animal.
Police arrested Bucci on May 16. According to court records, he faces multiple violations of a protective order and the following:
-Rape by Force/Threat
-Abduct by Force/Intimidation
-Abduct: Intent to Defile
-Assault and Battery
-Possession of item depicting sexual contact with an animal
His court date is scheduled for June 30.