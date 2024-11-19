DELMARVA - The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has provided water conservation tips as drought conditions remain throughout much of the state, including here on the Eastern Shore.
MDE has issued drought warnings and watches throughout the state, with much of the shore under a drought warning. According to the department, monitoring has shown lower-than-normal precipitation, reduced stream flows, and decreased groundwater levels. Shallower wells could see impacts during the dry conditions, MDE says.
“We’ve had a very dry year overall, and monitoring shows an impact on water availability statewide,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “While there is no immediate water shortage, we encourage residents and businesses to use water wisely as we continue to monitor the situation.”
To cut back on water usage, MDE recommends numerous steps Marylanders can take including:
-Ensure all faucets are tightly turned off and there are no leaks. Old faucets should be replaced with newer and more water-efficient models.
-Run the dishwasher only when it’s full.
-Defrost food in the refrigerator instead of running it under water.
-Don’t pre-rinse dishes before loading the dishwasher.
-Test toilets for leaks.
-Take shorter showers.
-Don’t let the water run while brushing teeth or shaving.
-Make sure outdoor sprinklers are watering the lawn of garden only and not watering the street or sidewalk.
-Pull weeds to decrease water competition
-Collect rainwater for reuse in the garden
For more water conservation tips, you can visit MDE’s website.