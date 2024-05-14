MARYLAND - The 2024 Primary Elections are being held in Maryland today, with one of the state's U.S. Senate seat up for grabs.
Democrat voters will choose between ten contenders throughout Tuesday's Primary:
Angela Alsobrooks, from Prince George's County.
Michael W. Cobb, Sr. from Baltimore County.
Marcellus Crews, of Prince George's County.
Bryan E. Frydenborg from Montgomery County.
Scottie J. Griffin, of Montgomery County.
Robert K. Houton, from Montgomery County.
Joseph Perez, from Prince George's County.
Steven Henry Seuferer, of Montgomery County.
David J. Trone, of Montgomery County.
Andrew Jaye Wildman, from Carroll County.
For the Republican Primary race, registered voters will choose between seven candidates:
Moe H. Barakat, from Montgomery County.
Chris Chaffee, of Calvert County.
Robin Ficker, from Montgomery County.
Lorie R. Friend, from Garrett County.
Larry Hogan, from Anne Arundel County.
John A. Myrick, of Prince Georges County.
Laban Y. Seyoum, from Prince George's County.
Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Polling locations can be found on Maryland's Board of Elections website.
WBOC will continue to cover the primary election throughout Tuesday including up-to-date election results as they are reported.