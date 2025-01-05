MARYLAND - The Maryland State Highway Administration is preparing ahead of the winter storm expected to impact the state Sunday evening.
MDOT says crews have pre-treated state-maintained roads and state officials are closely watching the timing of the winter weather.
The State Highway Administration is urging drivers to "limit unnecessary travel during the storm to allow crews the space to effectively and efficiently treat the roads". MDOT says emergency patrols will be deployed to assist disabled motorists, help with crash clean-ups and remove debris from travel portions of the state roads.
The following reminders are provided by state officials when driving in the winter storm conditions:
Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal (dry) weather conditions.
Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, and ramps as they are the first to freeze.
Don’t crowd the plow. Stay behind and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and State Highway Administration equipment. Crews are literally clearing a path for highway users.
Before driving, clear all snow from the vehicle as remaining snow on hoods and roofs can become ice and dislodge during highway travel which pose hazards to other motorists.
Move over or slow down when approaching emergency equipment – It’s the law!