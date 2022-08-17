CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of two men wanted in connection with the April fatal shooting of a man in Cambridge.
The first suspect, Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, of Frederick, Md., is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Molock was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition to Dorchester County.
The second suspect, Tamar Jawayne Collins, 22, of Cambridge, Md., is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of illegal possession of a handgun and one count of illegal possession of a loaded handgun. Maryland State Police arrested Collins on Wednesday morning in Cambridge. He was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center, where he is awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
The victim is identified as A’Corie Young, 20, of Cambridge, Md. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
The initial call for service was reported to the Cambridge Police Department. Shortly after 3 a.m. April 10, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to lead the investigation.
Investigators responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive in Cambridge. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Young, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Maryland State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit conducted a neighborhood canvass and interviewed witnesses in the area. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.
Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.