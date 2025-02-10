EASTON, MD - The Maryland State Police are asking for your help in locating a Trappe man who disappeared nearly 32 years ago.
Police say Robert John “Link” Bornos disappeared on April 20, 1993 and was last seen in the Choptank Inn parking lot on Route 50 in Cordova.
According to investigators, Bornos would be 59 years old today. He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’8” and weighs 165 pounds. Police say he has a heart tattoo on his left arm, has a pierced right ear, and wears glasses. Bornos was wearing orange/white Nike tennis shoes, blue jeans, and a white ‘The Who’ band t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Bornos’ whereabouts is asked to contact Maryland State Police at their Easton Barrack at 410-819-4747.