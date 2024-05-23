MARYLAND– Maryland State Police announced all barracks will ramp up traffic enforcement for Memorial Day weekend beginning May 24.
Troopers from the Centreville, Easton, Salisbury and Berlin barracks will conduct high-visibility saturation patrols along major roads including US 50, US 301, US 13, MD 404 and MD 413, according to a press release.
MSP says the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team (SPIDRE) will also patrol to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities.
