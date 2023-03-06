SALISBURY, Md. - A Maryland State Trooper was injured along with two others this morning in a car crash at the Salisbury Bypass and St. Luke’s Rd this morning. According to the Maryland State Police, the trooper's car crashed into stopped traffic.
Police investigation into the crash reportedly indicate traffic was stopped on the southbound Route 13 bypass around 7:30 a.m. Both lanes were shut down while a disabled vehicle was being removed from the median.
The officer, for reasons currently unknown, struck a stopped Honda Ridgeline pickup truck which then crashed into a Honda Accord.
Daniel Clark, 73, of Norfolk was identified as one of the injured motorists driving the Honda Ridgeline. He was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Baltimore where he is currently receiving medical treatment.
The second injured driver of the Honda Accord was identified as Mark Adkins, 34 of Salisbury. Adkins was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment.
The officer was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula as well. He was on duty at the time of the incident.
The Salisbury Fire Department and Fruitland Volunteer Fire Departments both responded, as did the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the active investigation.