Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&