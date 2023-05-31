MARYLAND - Marylanders are about to see an increase in rates on state gas taxes in July, according to information released by the State’s Comptroller..
According to the Motor Fuel Tax Rates released by the Comptroller of Maryland, the effective rate on gasoline on July 1st will rise from .42.5 cents/gallon to 47 cents/gallon. It is over a 10% increase from last year, and more than 30% from 2021’s rate.
Tax rates on diesel are set to be similar, with a new tax rate of 47.75 cents/gallon, up from 43.45 cents/gallon in 2022.
Beginning July 1st under the new rates, filling up the average 15-gallon tank will cost Marylanders just over $7 in taxes alone. Filling that tank weekly would add up to about $366 in annual fuel taxes.
The increase in gasoline and diesel taxes comes on the heels of Governor Moore’s March announcement of pursuing zero emissions from all new cars in Maryland by 2035.