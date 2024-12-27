MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking those visiting the Chesapeake Bay or Atlantic coast to stay alert for cold-stunned aquatic wildlife.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says to be vigilant of sea turtles who exhibit signs of cold-stunning. Cold-stunning is "a condition that causes animals to become debilitated and experience hypothermia-like symptoms due to prolonged exposure to cold temperatures."
State officials say cold-stunning occurs in late fall and early winter, when the water temperatures begin to drop in a 24-hour period. When animals are lethargic and unresponsive they can be a danger to themselves and potentially to boaters. The condition can be lethal to certain aquatic species.
According to natural resource officials, this condition typically affects sea turtles, but West Indian Manatees are also susceptible to being occasionally reported in Maryland during winter.
Anyone who sees a lethargic, floating, debilitated, or deceased sea turtle or marine mammal in the state's waters or shores is urged to contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police Hotline at 800-628-9944.