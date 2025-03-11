- Bishopville Road bridge replacement
- MD 611 shared-use path feasibility study
- Coastal Highway pedestrian safety between 15th and 67th Streets
- Wicomico River sidewalk bridge
- Pirates Wharf trail construction
- Carroll Street cycle track construction
- Salisbury East Side bike network implementation
- Eastern Shore Drive multi-use path design
- Naylor Mill connector
- Salisbury bicyclist and pedestrian counters
- Salisbury Rail Trail phases 2 & 3
- Salisbury Boulevard sidewalk improvements from Centre Road to Dagsboro Road
- MD 413 bike trail from Marion Station to Westover
- MD 413 pedestrian and bike path in Crisfield
- Somers Cove Marina trail reconstruction
- Proposed MDOT shop facility in Easton
- Talbot Street bike and pedestrian path from Lee Street to Spencer Drive
- Easton Rail Trail construction from Maryland Avenue to Easton Point Park
- Frederick Douglas Rail Trail bridge
- Oxford Park connectors
- St. Michaels bicycle trail
- St. Michaels shared-use path study
- MD 33 pedestrian safety
- Hooper Island bridge replacement over Birch Dam Creek
- Cambridge bike lane study
- Bayly Road sidewalk
- Ozone emissions maintenance
More information is available at mdot.maryland.gov.