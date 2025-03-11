Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Logo

MARYLAND – Maryland's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program draft is officially open for public comment. 
 
The document details traffic improvement proposals and funding needs for Fiscal Years 2025 to 2028 and is open for public comment through April 4. This period allows the state's regional Metropolitan Planning Offices to make recommendations and funding offers.
 
Eastern Shore projects include:
 
WORCESTER COUNTY
  • Bishopville Road bridge replacement
  • MD 611 shared-use path feasibility study
  • Coastal Highway pedestrian safety between 15th and 67th Streets
WICOMICO COUNTY
  • Wicomico River sidewalk bridge
  • Pirates Wharf trail construction
  • Carroll Street cycle track construction
  • Salisbury East Side bike network implementation
  • Eastern Shore Drive multi-use path design
  • Naylor Mill connector
  • Salisbury bicyclist and pedestrian counters
  • Salisbury Rail Trail phases 2 & 3
  • Salisbury Boulevard sidewalk improvements from Centre Road to Dagsboro Road 
SOMERSET COUNTY
  • MD 413 bike trail from Marion Station to Westover
  • MD 413 pedestrian and bike path in Crisfield
  • Somers Cove Marina trail reconstruction
TALBOT COUNTY
  • Proposed MDOT shop facility in Easton
  • Talbot Street bike and pedestrian path from Lee Street to Spencer Drive
  • Easton Rail Trail construction from Maryland Avenue to Easton Point Park 
  • Frederick Douglas Rail Trail bridge
  • Oxford Park connectors
  • St. Michaels bicycle trail
  • St. Michaels shared-use path study
  • MD 33 pedestrian safety
DORCHESTER COUNTY
  • Hooper Island bridge replacement over Birch Dam Creek
  • Cambridge bike lane study
  • Bayly Road sidewalk
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY
  • Ozone emissions maintenance

More information is available at mdot.maryland.gov.

