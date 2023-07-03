Maryland's Annual Wild Turkey Survey Begins

MARYLAND - The Department of Natural Resources released online survey forms to tracking wild turkey populations this summer.
Officials are encouraging Marylanders to report wild turkey sightings between July 1 and Aug. 31. The primary purpose of the survey is to estimate reproductive success, but officials say other important information is obtained from the data.
A link to the survey and a guide for identifying wild turkeys can be found below.
Wild Turkey Summer Observation Survey:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSct3AiV9D77RrhfzEO5zW9h9vBHBX9b4tKok6KMG_Q85VCsKw/viewform
Guide to Identifying Wild Turkeys:
https://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Documents/summer-turkey.pdf