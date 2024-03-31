MARYLAND - Maryland's blue crab season officially starts April 1st and the state's Natural Resources Police are reminding crabbers to comply with conservation laws.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources says the NRP will have increased officer presence throughout the state to educate the public and enforce crabbing laws.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Acting Deputy Superintendent of NRP, Brian Rathgeb says "Whether you are crabbing from your dock or elsewhere, remember that NRP officers will be actively enforcing all crabbing laws and regulations including crab pot turtle reduction devices, proper markings, and owner’s proper licensing and registrations".
The Department of Natural Resources says following laws pertaining to protecting diamondback terrapins is essential. The diamondback terrapin is Maryland's state reptile and DNR say there is a tremendous danger to them from crab pots if not fitted with the correct reduction devices.
The blue crab season runs from April 1st to December 15th in the Chesapeake Bay and December 31 in the Atlantic Ocean and its coastal bays and tidal tributaries.
More information on guidelines and laws can be found on Maryland Department of Natural Resources's website.