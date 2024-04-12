Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional nuisance to minor flooding will be possible with the following high tide cycle Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/07 PM 3.4 1.4 2.0 2 NONE 13/08 AM 3.3 1.3 1.3 2 NONE 13/09 PM 1.6 -0.4 0.1 1 NONE 14/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.3 1 NONE 14/10 PM 2.2 0.2 0.7 1 NONE 15/11 AM 2.5 0.5 0.7 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/05 PM 3.2 1.1 1.4 2 NONE 13/05 AM 3.1 1.0 1.0 2 NONE 13/06 PM 1.9 -0.2 0.2 1-2 NONE 14/06 AM 2.1 0.0 0.1 1 NONE 14/07 PM 2.2 0.1 0.6 1 NONE 15/08 AM 2.6 0.5 0.7 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/04 PM 3.1 0.9 1.5 1 NONE 13/04 AM 3.3 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 13/05 PM 1.7 -0.5 0.2 1 NONE 14/05 AM 2.1 -0.1 0.0 1 NONE 14/06 PM 1.9 -0.3 0.5 1 NONE 15/06 AM 2.5 0.3 0.5 1 NONE OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/11 PM 2.8 0.3 0.3 1 NONE 13/12 PM 1.4 -1.1 -0.6 1 NONE 14/01 AM 2.1 -0.4 -0.3 1 NONE 14/01 PM 1.9 -0.6 0.1 1 NONE 15/02 AM 2.2 -0.3 -0.1 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/04 PM 3.7 1.2 1.5 2-3 NONE 13/04 AM 4.2 1.7 1.4 2 NONE 13/04 PM 2.5 0.0 0.5 2 NONE 14/05 AM 2.7 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 14/07 PM 2.6 0.1 0.8 1-2 NONE 15/05 AM 3.3 0.8 1.1 1-2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/02 AM 2.8 0.8 0.9 4 NONE 13/02 PM 2.1 0.1 0.7 2-4 NONE 14/03 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 1 NONE 14/03 PM 1.8 -0.2 0.4 2-3 NONE 15/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.5 2-3 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/12 AM 3.5 0.7 0.5 3 NONE 13/12 PM 1.9 -0.9 -0.1 3 NONE 14/01 AM 2.9 0.1 0.1 2 NONE 14/01 PM 2.0 -0.8 0.1 2 NONE 15/02 AM 2.5 -0.3 -0.1 3 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/01 AM 5.2 0.7 0.4 1 NONE 13/01 PM 3.7 -0.8 0.1 1 NONE 14/02 AM 4.7 0.2 0.2 1 NONE 14/02 PM 3.8 -0.7 0.3 1 NONE 15/02 AM 4.3 -0.2 0.1 1 NONE &&