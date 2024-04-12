MARYLAND– Five of Maryland’s six public school districts on Delmarva have announced their 2024 Teachers of the Year.
Worcester County’s winner is Gabrielle Remington, a reading specialist at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
Wicomico County’s top pick is world history teacher Debbie Reynolds from Wicomico Middle School.
Somerset County honored Zachary Bartemy, a technology instructor at Somerset County Technical High School.
Dorchester County’s Teacher of the Year is preschool teacher Katelyn Robinson from Maple Elementary School.
Talbot County awarded Spanish language mathematics teacher Jeremy Hillyard from Easton High School.
Caroline County will award its Teacher of the Year April 17 from the following finalists:
Amy Bauman, Denton Elementary School
Faith Burton, Denton Elementary School
Tom Cheezum, Colonel Richardson High School
Danielle Dennis, Colonel Richardson High School
Bryan Hall, Colonel Richardson Middle School
Each honoree will be considered for the 2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year title this fall – with five finalists to be awarded.