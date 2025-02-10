MARYLAND - Here we snow again, winter weather is returning to Delmarva as a major storm is set to bear its brunt Tuesday into Wednesday.
Michael Svaby, Deputy Director of the Wicomico County Department of Public Works says the County is preparing.
"At this point we're dividing up the districts to get a good solid plan to cover all the territory," he said.
Maryland's Department of Transportation is also taking steps to get ready. State Highway Administration crews were out across the Eastern Shore on Monday.
"We went ahead and did some pre treating operations. It's going to start as snow obviously, so that makes it conducive so we can do the pre-treating with the salt brine in advance of the storm, that's the lines you see in the roadway on the state highway system," said Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for MDOT.
"And what that does is help prevent that initial bonding of snow and ice from forming. It turns it into more of slush and its easier to push it off the road once that happens," he continued.
Gischlar says you can stay up-to-date with real time information on snow removal efforts, including live tracking of snow plows at roads.Maryland.gov
He also says if you find yourself stuck on the side of the road, remain in your vehicle and dial #77 to be connected to the nearest Maryland State Police Barrack.
Svaby says the earlier snow storms this season have helped crews prepare for this latest round of winter weather.
"Some of the things we learned about communicating and when to communicate internally, we really took note to that, and we expect to be able to do a better job of that this time," he said.