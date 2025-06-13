MILFORD, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting at the Slaughter Beach Memorial Volunteer Fire Company pavilion Thursday night.
According to investigators, police were called to 359 Bay Avenue on reports of a shooting at a party behind the fire company on June 12. Police say three masked subjects, dressed all in black, arrived at the party and began shooting at attendees.
One victim was trying to flee when he was shot. The victim, a 32-year-old Dover man, was brought to a nearby hospital and later released.
Police say the three suspects left the area before authorities arrived.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3864.