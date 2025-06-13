SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

MILFORD, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting at the Slaughter Beach Memorial Volunteer Fire Company pavilion Thursday night.

According to investigators, police were called to 359 Bay Avenue on reports of a shooting at a party behind the fire company on June 12. Police say three masked subjects, dressed all in black, arrived at the party and began shooting at attendees. 

One victim was trying to flee when he was shot. The victim, a 32-year-old Dover man, was brought to a nearby hospital and later released. 

Police say the three suspects left the area before authorities  arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3864.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you