TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - Officials from multiple agencies responded to a massive field fire near the Talbot-Queen Anne's County line early Saturday afternoon.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department says it responded around 1:45 p.m. to a field off of Old Wye Mills Road just south of the county line.
The Department says the fire affected more than 100 acres of standing wheat.
St. Michaels Fire Department also responded, reporting that the Talbot County Sheriff's Office assisting in evacuating several nearby homes.
There are no reports of what started the fire or of any injuries.
