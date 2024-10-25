DOVER, Del. - Two candidates are aiming to make history in Delaware’s gubernatorial race. Matt Meyer, the Democratic candidate, hopes to become the first New Castle County Executive elected as governor. Meanwhile, Republican candidate Mike Ramone is vying to be the first GOP governor in Delaware since 1988.
Matt Meyer took an unconventional route into politics. In 2016, while working as a middle school math teacher, he announced his candidacy for New Castle County Executive and won.
Reflecting on his experience, Meyer said, “I've had one elected position, that's County Executive, which is effectively like Mayor of New Castle County. It's an executive position. I've managed over 2 billion dollars of your tax money, of New Castle County residents’ tax money.”
Mike Ramone entered the political arena in 2008 after a career in business. Since then, he has served in the State House and is currently the House Republican Leader. Ramone believes his experience in Dover will serve him well as governor, stating, “I've been in a lot of the different roles in Dover, so I thought there would be a lot of value in that for a Governor. I think you have to understand how Dover works.”
Meyer Holds Polling Advantage, Ramone Advocates for “Delaware Yellow”
Polling suggests Meyer has a significant lead, with 51% to Ramone’s 32%. However, Ramone is focused on a bipartisan approach, advocating for what he calls “Delaware yellow” over traditional party lines. “I believe every decision that you make in the Governor's office needs to be focused on Delaware yellow,” Ramone said. “Not outside interests, not people who donated to your campaign.”
Meyer’s Primary Challenge and Forward Focus
During the Democratic primary, Meyer faced a tough battle, with a series of campaign ads targeting his opponent, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, over alleged financial irregularities. One ad claimed, “Long did not disclose nearly 300 thousand dollars in payments to her husband.” Now, Meyer says he’s focused on the job ahead, stating, “I think Delawareans deserve a results-driven government. Government for the working people; it’s an historic time.”
Addressing Kent and Sussex Counties
Both Meyer and Ramone hail from New Castle County, which is home to more than half of Delaware’s population. However, both have pledged to ensure that Kent and Sussex Counties are included in their plans. Meyer promised, “Rolling up our sleeves, making real dollar investments in Kent and Sussex counties like never before. We’re going to look hard at when contributions are made to the state pie... we’ve got to make sure that those dollars go back into communities because in many communities, that’s not happening.”
Ramone, who says he has business operations across all three counties, echoed his commitment to inclusivity, saying, “I have businesses in all three counties, I have a very good understanding of the differences… I think the state of Delaware's ready for some fresh eyes and some initiatives that are based on yellow, not red, not blue.”
Separate Tickets for Governor and Lt. Governor
In Delaware, the governor and lieutenant governor are elected independently. This year, New Castle County Rep. Kyle Evans Gay is running as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, while former Sussex County Rep. Ruth Briggs King represents the GOP.
As November approaches, both Meyer and Ramone are hopeful that their campaigns could mark a historic milestone for the state.