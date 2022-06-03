The May jobs report came in strong stating that US employers added 390,000 jobs last month. But, more jobs and high inflation go hand and hand. People all across the nation are feeling the effect of inflation.
Katie Landry says her trip to the store was very expensive.
"I was quite shocked," Landry said. "It was $80 and I felt like I didn't buy much. That used to go farther. I got to like some fruit and water and cleaning supplies and that was $80. And so that's taking a hit to my purse."
And many people like William and Lisa Encarnacion experience sticker shock while shopping. Their hearts go out to families with children who may be struggling to get by.
"It's only us two and we struggle so I can only imagine a larger family that has several children," Encarnacion said. "They need more things and they go through groceries faster so it's really hard for a lot of people."
It is a rock in a hard place when it comes to unemployment and inflation. Typically if unemployment is low, inflation increases, and if more people are looking for work inflation goes down.
The current inflation rate is at more than 8 and a quarter percent and is forecasted to keep increasing. So people won't be seeing relief at the cash register anytime soon.
The US jobs report also said the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6% which is just barely higher than the half-century low set back in early 2020.