OCEAN CITY, Md. – Drivers heading to and from Ocean City can expect single-lane closures on two Maryland Route 90 bridges next week.
The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration says inspections on the Ocean City Expressway over the St. Martin River and MD 90 over Assawoman Bay are slated to begin Monday, Nov. 16.
Lane closures are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to SHA. Inspections are expected to wrap up Friday, Nov. 20, weather permitting.
Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zones. Crews will also use electronic message signs, barrels, and cones to guide drivers.
The State Highway Administration urges drivers to stay alert, avoid distractions and obey posted speed limits in the work zones.