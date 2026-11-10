Construction sign with lane closure written on it, next to an orange traffic cone.

(MGN)

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Drivers heading to and from Ocean City can expect single-lane closures on two Maryland Route 90 bridges next week.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration says inspections on the Ocean City Expressway over the St. Martin River and MD 90 over Assawoman Bay are slated to begin Monday, Nov. 16.

Lane closures are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to SHA. Inspections are expected to wrap up Friday, Nov. 20, weather permitting.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zones. Crews will also use electronic message signs, barrels, and cones to guide drivers.

The State Highway Administration urges drivers to stay alert, avoid distractions and obey posted speed limits in the work zones. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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