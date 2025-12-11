OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Maryland State Highway Administration will close sections of MD 90 for daytime pavement patching beginning Tuesday, Dec. 16, with work expected to wrap up by Friday, Dec. 19, weather permitting.
Crews will be on site each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project will focus on two areas along the Ocean City Expressway: eastbound MD 90 at eastbound U.S. 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 90 at MD 589 (Racetrack Road).
Drivers should expect multiple detours.
For eastbound MD 90 at U.S. 50, traffic will be directed to eastbound U.S. 50, then to northbound U.S. 113 (Worcester Highway) before reconnecting with MD 90.
For westbound MD 90 at MD 589, drivers will be routed from westbound MD 90 to northbound MD 589, then to southbound U.S. 113 and back to the expressway.
For eastbound MD 90 at MD 589, motorists will be guided to northbound U.S. 113, then to southbound MD 589 before returning to eastbound MD 90.
Contractor David A. Bramble Inc. will use cones, arrow boards and flaggers to manage traffic through the work zone. Officials say drivers should plan for delays of up to 30 minutes.
The agency is reminding motorists to stay alert, follow posted speed limits and watch for changing traffic patterns. Maryland’s “move over” law requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching work zones.