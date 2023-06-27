PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown visited Element MD's marijuana processing facility in Princess Anne on Tuesday.
The business owners gave Brown a tour of the facility and discussed the challenges processors in the industry face, as Saturday's legalization of recreational marijuana looms large.
"It was important for me to come out and see how things are going," Brown said.
Nkechi Iwomi, owner of Element MD, shared her excitement about the potential expansion and revitalization of the historic Carvel Hall knife processing site in Crisfield.
"In the process of still the state making decisions on these licenses, we went long and purchased Carvel Hall, the historic Carvel Hall knife factory in Crisfield, which was the pride of the area. With my passion for the area, I wanted to revitalize it and bring it back to its old glory," said Iwomi.
Iwomi also expressed her vision for the Carvel Hall site, stating that it could serve as a key location for an incubator license and other related expansions.