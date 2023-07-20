CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md.–The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced a regulatory proposal to establish a 6-knot speed zone surrounding a construction site on the Chesapeake Bay’s western shore.
According to a press release, the zone is intended to ensure safety for employees, contractors and waterway users near the Maryland Transportation Authority’s Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement Project.
The speed limit could also protect barges against excessive wake and prevent construction delays.
The regulation is expected to be in effect until March 31, 2026, with construction scheduled to finish the previous winter.
DNR says the re-decking project will include deck floor system replacements, barrier upgrades, major structural rehabilitation of the truss superstructure, lane signal replacements and utility relocation, as well as off-site stormwater management.
The department says it is seeking public comments for additional information and perspectives.
The proposal was developed in cooperation with the Maryland Transportation Authority and the United States Coast Guard.