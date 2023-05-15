MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore intends to sign Senate Bill 1 on Tuesday.
The bill would prohibit concealed carry of a firearm in a number of new places like theaters, restaurants and polling places.
It would also require some establishments to display a sign indicating whether concealed carry is allowed in that building.
On Friday, Maryland House Republicans sent a letter to the Governor urging him not to sign it, arguing the legislation is unconstitutional.
The group "Maryland Shall Issue" says as soon as pen hits the paper it will file a lawsuit.
But the Governor and gun safety groups argue the legislation is about making Maryland safer.
R.S. Mitchell with Atlantic Tactical Firearms says he thinks the legislation targets lawful gun owners and not criminals.
"I don't think you're going to stop criminals from having guns, I don't think you're going to stop criminals from carrying guns where they're prohibited," he said.
Melissa Ladd with Maryland Moms Demand Action argues the opposite is true.
"We know that studies show that when permitting is weakened, crime and violent crime increases," she said.
A spokesperson for the Governor said "Governor Moore is committed to signing legislation to help curb the gun violence epidemic facing Maryland's communities."
In a letter to the Governor, House Republicans argue the bill has nothing to do with gun safety.
Mitchell wishes a compromise could be found.
"We need to get it straight where we have some compromise between Republicans and Democrats on what's fair," he said.
Ladd says Maryland is leading the way on gun safety.
"We look forward to working with Governor Moore over the next few years and increased gun sense legislature as we call it," she said.
The House Republicans say in the wake of a Supreme Court decision last summer, legislation cannot prevent law-abiding citizens from ordinary self defense needs.
But Moms Demand Action argues the legislation is about keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong people.