Delmarva Power is partnering with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and donating 2,000 smoke alarms to local communities. For 23 years, Delmarva Power has donated these life-saving devices as part of its efforts to join local emergency services personnel to help keep its customers and communities safe.
Since 2000, Delmarva Power has worked with local emergency service providers to donate more than 37,000 smoke alarms to communities across Delaware and Maryland.
Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and established in 1925, Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity to bring awareness to fire risks and provide educational resources to promote fire safety practices. A few essential tips from the NFPA on smoke alarm safety include:
• Install smoke alarms in and outside of every bedroom of your home.
• Test all smoke alarms at least once per month. Press the "test" button to ensure the alarm is working correctly.
• Replace all expired smoke alarms.
"These alarms provide residents the first alert needed to help save their lives from unwanted fires in the home," said Brian Geraci, Maryland State Fire Marshal. "These resources help increase and extend our reach into the community to those who need the most help."
These alarms are available through local fire departments as well as the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office, Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, and the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Offices that cover Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset counties.