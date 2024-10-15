WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has identified Perdue Farms as a "responsible person" in an ongoing investigation into groundwater contamination by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals." The company acknowledged its designation, stating that it will retain this status until it can be confirmed that the contaminants originated from another source.
Perdue is now responsible for the cleanup efforts related to the contamination, which has raised significant health concerns among local residents. The company has reached out to 550 property owners in the area, urging them to test their well water for PFAS. MDE confirmed that one well on Perdue’s property had PFAS levels exceeding 1,300 parts per trillion, a figure dramatically higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's standard of 4 parts per trillion.
Residents like Carol Wenrich and her husband, Rodney, have expressed concerns regarding the testing radius defined by Perdue. While their neighbors across the street received letters about potential PFAS contamination in their well water, the Wenrichs did not, despite living in a zone identified by a class-action lawsuit as the "contamination zone."
“We're just a little surprised how it would vary from one side of the street to the other,” Carol Wenrich said. “I'm not sure that we're extremely concerned about it but it’s interesting to see what chemical contaminated the groundwater.”
The lawsuit against Perdue, which cites negative health impacts associated with PFAS exposure—including links to cancer and other serious health issues—has garnered increased attention, prompting more residents to contact the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The suit seeks not only to halt further PFAS contamination but also financial compensation for diminished property values.
Carol Wenrich expressed hope that a potential payout could provide reassurance. “I guess that makes me feel comfortable that we could be part of that if it comes to that situation,” she said, referring to possible testing or well replacement.
MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain stated, “We are working closely with the company and local leaders to support the residents who may be affected by the discovery of PFAS contamination in the groundwater.”
Additionally, plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking funding for a medical monitoring program tailored to the specific exposure risks associated with PFAS, signaling an urgent concern for public health in the region.