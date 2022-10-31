MDE Releases Discharge Permit For Lakeside At Trappe Development

TRAPPE, Md. - Maryland's Department of Environment has approved a scaled-back permit.
The permit is limiting how much treated wastewater could be discharged back into the environment.
The discharge permit would allow up to 400 homes to be built and spray 100,000 gallons per day of treated wastewater onto nearby farm fields.
Many people in Trappe still worry about the size of the development. Vaughn Brooks lives right next door to the development and says this is a win. "I think it's better. I think it would be better. Fewer homes would cause less waste and less traffic, as far as people," says Brooks.
Lakeside's original request was to discharge 540,000 gallons of treated wastewater a day. But, Trappe's current wastewater treatment plants could not handle that amount of water.
Environmental groups, like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, are pleased with the reduced amount.
"This is a significant improvement. We can chalk that up to the significant advocacy on our part and other people. I think several hundred to several thousand people commented on this during the public comment period," says CBF Maryland Senior Scientist Doug Myers.
CBF originally filed a lawsuit over the 540-thousand gallons per day permit. But with MDE's ruling, the lawsuit has been paused.
Town Councilman, Brian Schmidt, says he has also heard concerns from citizens about the number of homes at Lakeside. Schmidt sees the reduced permit as a good thing. Schmidt says, "This is not quite as many houses. 400 houses are still expanding the town. It's enabling the town to grow more methodically."
WBOC reached out to the developers of Lakeside at Trappe but did not hear back by the time of the writing of this article.