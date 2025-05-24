QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority announced the best times to travel across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during the Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day weekend marks the start of a peak travel season across Delmarva. MDTA says they are expecting more than 340,000 vehicles to cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, May 23rd and Monday, May 26th (Memorial Day). Transportation officials shared the best times to travel across the bridge during the holiday weekend.
Eastbound
- Sunday, May 25th – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Memorial Day Monday, May 26th – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 27th – before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
Westbound
- Sunday, May 25th – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Memorial Day Monday, May 26th – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 27th – before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
Real-time traffic and travel updates can be found by calling the Bay Bridge traffic information line at 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726).