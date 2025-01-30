DELAWARE - The University of Delaware has announced a former UD Figure Skating Club coach and possibly two Club members were among those killed Wednesday when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near Washington, D.C.
UD President Dennis Assanis made the announcement Thursday that Sasha Kirsanov, a former UD Figure Skating coach, was on the plane when a helicopter collided with it on January 29 over the Potomac. Assanis said the school also believed two members of the UD Figure Skating Club were also on board. The skaters are not UD students, according to the president.
It is currently unclear whether the skaters’ parents or chaperones were also with them.
UD says Kirsanov trained at the University’s High Performance Training Center which has been training home to skating champions and competitors.
“The figure skating community is tight-knit, and many of our students and coaches have trained and competed alongside those who were lost,” Assanis said.
President Donald Trump said there were no survivors, making the total death toll 67. It is the deadliest plane crash in nearly a quarter-century.
In a statement, Delaware Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay mourned the loss.
"My heart goes out to everyone who lost loved ones in the D.C. plane crash Wednesday evening," the Lt. Governor said. "I am deeply saddened that this tragedy included the loss of several beloved members of the University of Delaware community. I send my sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and the community-at-large profoundly impacted by this devastating event. In this difficult time, we stand together in grief, offering support to all who are grieving this unimaginable loss."
The University of Delaware has provided the following resources for those who may need them:
TimelyCare — A virtual health and wellbeing platform available 24/7 for UD students
Center for Counseling and Student Development — Provides individual and group counseling for UD students. New clients should visit Warner Hall between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays; returning clients can call 302-831-2141 to schedule an appointment.
Student Advocacy and Support — Available to assist students who need support navigating University resources or complex issues. Call 302-831-8939 or email studentsupport@udel.edu to schedule an appointment.
ComPsych® GuidanceResources® — Mental health support for UD benefited employees. Access services through the link or call 877-527-4742 for support.
Additional safety and wellness resources — Information about UD Police, Student Health Services and other services