SEAFORD, DE — This Memorial Day, we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, remembering that we wouldn't have what we have today without the sacrifice of hundred's of thousands of men and women who gave their life for ours. That message rang true in Seaford today as The Seaford Veterans Committee held a Memorial Day service in Kiwanis Park.
There - the names of fallen local veterans are forever carved in stone. A powerful reminder of their sacrifice. Retired First Sergeant Armor Rice, a Seaford native, reflected on the personal connections he has with many of the names listed.
“Ten percent of the names on the wall here in Seaford, I personally knew these soldiers. I was with them in ROTC programs, I ran the streets with them, exercised with them, before they lost their lives. I was also one of the ones that was able to go and visit with the families after they lost their kids to hostile fire. It’s a personal thing for me,” Rice shared.
Remembering those names and honoring all veterans was the focus of today's ceremony in Seaford, where dozens gathered to pay tribute to the brave soldiers under the ever-waving red, white, and blue American flag - hung by the Seaford Fire Department overhead.
“It makes you proud when you stand up here and look out and see the people that came out, that didn’t take the time to go and do all the other things, but took the time to pay respect to the soldiers,” added Rice.
Among the dozens of onlookers, local city officials, veterans from wars across the past century and Gold Star families themselves came to pay their respects.
A community coming together in the shadow of heroes before us.