SALISBURY, MD.- A Florida man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Salisbury.
Maryland State Police say Franklin Rodriguez, 23, of Miami, Florida, got into a fight with an unknown man on East Naylor Mill Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say the unknown man pulled a gun out and shot Rodriguez before leaving the scene. Rodriguez was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital where he died.
They say no arrests have been made.
Maryland State Police is investigating this case. Anyone with information can contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack.
Crime Solvers will offer up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.