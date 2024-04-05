RIDGELY, MD - County leaders from four Maryland counties are currently engaged in discussions regarding the future of the Caroline County landfill in Ridgely, with talks primarily focused on extending its operational lifespan beyond the current agreement.
The landfill, serving mid-shore counties, operates under a unique arrangement where hosting responsibilities rotate among participating counties every 20 years. Currently located in Ridgely, Caroline County, the landfill's 20-year agreement is set to expire in 2030. However, recent discussions have explored the possibility of utilizing leftover capacity to extend its operation until 2042.
"Why not use that capacity for the additional 20 years? We've got the infrastructure there. We've got the investment in it. Why not continue to use that until it fills up," stated Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher.
The next county slated to host the mid-shore landfill is Queen Anne's, and all four counties involved—Kent, Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot—are currently deliberating on the future of the Ridgely landfill. However, any decision made requires unanimous agreement from all four counties.
"We are simply going through the numbers ensuring that in fact to make sure it makes financial sense. Certainly, it makes environmental sense, not to have to do all this additional work. Plus, it has the benefit in the end of ultimately extending our 4 county agreement for at least another 12 years," added Lesher. He went on to says, "If each of these other sites ultimately has additional capacity, it could extend it beyond a century. Hopefully this will work out for all of the counties involved."
Opinions among local residents vary regarding the potential extension. Some, like Ridgely resident Cliff Geib, express little concern over the landfill's continued operation, citing its necessity and minimal impact. "I have no problem with it. I mean, its got to go somewhere. I can't see it from here. But for me as the crow flies I'm probably two miles from it. It's no problem at all," says Geib. Others, like fellow resident Mark Fuchs, express concerns about increased trash and its impact on local roadsides.
"More trash on the roadsides to pick up. And it's a weekly event. It's just-- stuff blows out of people's vehicles and they don't care. And nobody else picks up. So we have to do it on a routine basis," stated Fuchs. He added, "The other part of it is the road. The condition of the actual Central Ave. and Holly Rd. have just been deteriorated by the excessive traffic. So in another 12 years, somebody's going to have to pay for fixing the roads."
Discussions on the future of the shared landfill include considerations of compensation for hosting counties. The Talbot County Council has indicated that if Caroline County were to host the landfill until 2042, additional compensation would be provided for road maintenance and associated inconveniences.
Further discussions on the matter are scheduled to take place on April 18th, as all four counties continue to deliberate on the best course of action.