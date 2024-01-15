CAMBRIDGE, MD - As people prepare for a snowstorm to possibly blanket Dorchester County, residents were seen flocking to stores and gas pumps to brace for the impending winter weather. The mid-shore region is expected to experience the highest accumulation Monday.
The snowfall began around 12:30 p.m. and persisted, with no signs of letting up as of 3 p.m. Despite the unexpected intensity, the community remains undeterred. Even before the first flakes descended, locals were spotted diligently filling their tires and pumping gas in Cambridge. Road maintenance crews were quick to respond, already spreading salt on the streets.
Marsha Griffin, a resident who isn't overly bothered by the snow, emphasized the importance of being prepared. "Besides going to the store and getting everything I want and need to snack on, we just sit in the house and binge some TV," she shared.
Neighbors seem to share Griffin's proactive approach. "I already saw them at the store; they already had their buggies filled to the top with everything. Yup, everybody's prepared for it," Griffin noted.
However, not everyone is enthusiastic about the winter weather. John Jackson expressed his dislike, hoping the snow "goes away or goes somewhere else." Concerns about tomorrow's road conditions are also on residents' minds.
"I don't think it's gonna be as bad, but it's always good to be prepared so you don't have to go out, especially when you start dealing with black ice," said Eric Wilmer.
The community is gearing up for any winter wonderland scenario, taking proactive measures to ensure their safety and comfort as the snowstorm unfolds.