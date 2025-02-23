BETHANY BEACH, DE - A New Castle County man was arrested after an assault at a Wawa in Sussex County on Sunday.
On February 23rd, at approximately 1:10am, the Bethany Beach Police Department responded to a Wawa located at 774 Garfield Pkwy in Bethany Beach for the report of disorderly customers inside the store. Law enforcement arrived at the location and saw a large group of people pointing at a black jeep that had just fled the scene, traveling on Garfield Parkway.
According to the Bethany Beach Police Department, with help from the Ocean View Police Department, officers were able to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. Police identified the driver as 20-year-old Evan Jones, from Middletown, DE.
Officers at the Wawa location confirmed that the driver of the Jeep had assaulted an employee and fled the scene.
Jones was taken into custody. Police say he was uncooperative with officers.
Officers say they "detected alcohol coming from Jones' breath during verbal communication". Following a DUI investigation and standardized field sobriety tests, he was found to have a blood alcohol content of .116%.
Evan Jones was charged with the following:
- Assault 3rd degree (Misdemeanor)
- Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)
- Menacing (Misdemeanor)
- Driving under the influence
- No license in possession
He was arraigned on these charges and released on an unsecured bond. Jones was turned over to a sober adult after processing, according to Bethany Beach Police.